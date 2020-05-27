Danielle Armstrong welcomes baby girl Orla with childhood sweetheart Tom Edney   – Armenian News

Danielle Armstrong has actually brought to life a baby girl with sweetheart Tom Edney.

The previous TOWIE celebrity, 32, invited a little girl on Tuesday and also shared the pleased news through a pleasant Instagram message the adhering to day, Daily Mail records.

Alongside charming breaks of her new kid on the block, Danielle created: “My World Is Complete. Orla Mae Edney Born May 26th at 16:30pm, Weighing A Healthy 8Ibs11.”

After disclosing the wondrous news, Danielle shared a brief clip nursing her newborn as she confessed she really felt as though she had actually been “hit by a bus” after work.