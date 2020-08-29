Danièle Obono: French uproar over magazine’s portrayal of Black politician as slave

The post in Valeurs Actuelles, entitled “Danièle Obono in the Age of Slavery,” is an imaginary account of Obono’s go back to 18th century Africa, triggering criticism from throughout the French political class.

The story consists of illustrations revealing the left-wing member of the National Assembly with chains around her neck. Obono, who is of French-Gabonese origin, required to Twitter Friday to reveal her discouragement at what she called “racist shit.” Obono mentioned that “it appears that we can no longer say anything.”

“Fortunately we can still write racist shit in a rag, illustrated by the images of a black French African deputy painted as a slave.” Her remarks were accompanied by the image.

Valeurs Actuelles at first reacted to Obono’s remarks on Twitter, stating: “Racist shit? It’s a fictional story setting the scene of the horrors of slavery organised by the Africans in the 18th century.”

Speaking to French TELEVISION station BFMTV Saturday, the magazine’s deputy editor Tugdual Denis stated the publication comprehended “the symbolic charge” of the image illustratingObono Denis stated he “personally” used an apology to Obono, stating he was sorry for that “it could have been thought that we are racist.” Denis safeguarded the goal of the story nevertheless, stating it looked for to reveal the “destroyers of history” that an inter African slave trade existed in tandem with the European one. Obono likewise spoke with BFMTV Saturday night stating the post had “crossed a line” and was “an insult to my ancestors” and …

