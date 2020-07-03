Daniele De Rossi: Fiorentina want legendary Roma midfielder as new manager | Football News





Daniele De Rossi is Fiorentina’s first choice to be their new manager, based on Sky Italy.

Fiorentina want the former Roma captain to displace Giuseppe Iachini for the 2020/21 season.

De Rossi retired from playing football in January adhering to a five-month spell with Boca Juniors in Argentina.

The 36-year-old has no experience as a coach or manager but his credentials as a person are impressive.

He spent 18 years with Roma (2001-2019) making 616 appearances, the 2nd most in the club’s history behind Francesco Totti.

De Rossi even offers 117 Italy caps and won the World Cup in 2006.

Under Iachini, Fiorentina are 14th in the Serie A table, six points off the relegation zone with nine matches to go.

He replaced Vincenzo Montella in December with the club in 15th and three points off the bottom three.