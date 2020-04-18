Daniel Ricciardo refuses to rule out quitting his current team Renault and returning to Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo rejected to rule out returning to Red Bull after his $78 million agreement with Renault finishes.

Ricciardo’s agreement completes at the end of the year however with the coronavirus affecting the F1 period, arrangements with his current team have actually delayed.

During a meeting on Sky Sports F1 Vodcast, the 30- year-old stated returning to his old team is an alternative he is thinking about.

‘Would I ever before rule out going to Red Bull? No … I assume something I’ve discovered maturing in life is never ever claim never ever,’ he stated.

Daniel Ricciardo’s (envisioned) agreement completes at the end of the year however with the coronavirus affecting the F1 period, arrangements with his current team have actually delayed

‘It is difficult having conversations today, since we go to a delay – absolutely nothing’s truly taken place. Normally talks begin to come off the rear of races, outcomes and energy,’ he stated.

‘There’s truthfully not a whole lot to discuss in the meantime, it’s even more concerning the current circumstance and just how we’re going to take care of it. It’s all quite sluggish and consistent to be straightforward at this phase.’

Ricciardo has actually returned to his ranch near Perth while the period has actually been put on hold.

He stated he has actually been maintaining energetic and fit however can not await the period to return to, as long as it occurs under the ideal scenarios.

During a meeting on Sky Sports F1 Vodcast, the 30- year-old stated returning to his old team where he racked up all his F1 wins is an alternative he might be thinking about

The F1 strategies to begin the period in Australia in very early July though these strategies might alter if coronavirus constraints are not raised.

After the period begins in Australia, it will certainly be adhered to by 2 races in the town of Silverstone in Northamptonshire,England

All races in Europe might be held behind shut doors if social distancing regulations proceed to be implemented.