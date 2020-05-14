Daniel Ricciardo: McLaren confirm ‘multi-year’ deal for Australian to replace Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz

Daniel Ricciardo will go away Renault and be part of McLaren subsequent season, it has been formally introduced.

The 30-year-old Australian will line up alongside Brit Lando Norris for the 2020 season.

Current incumbent Carlos Sainz is about to go away the producer to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari for the beginning of subsequent season.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

CEO Zak Brown stated: “Signing Daniel is one other step ahead in our long-term plan and can carry an thrilling new dimension to the workforce, alongside Lando. This is sweet information for our workforce, companions and naturally our followers.

“I also want to pay tribute to Carlos for the excellent job he has been doing for McLaren in helping our performance recovery plan. He is a real team player and we wish him well for his future beyond McLaren.”





Ricciardo will go away after two disappointing years with Renault, a transfer facilitated by Vettel and Ferrari’s resolution to half methods earlier this week.

Watch extra

Spaniard Sainz was Ferrari’s No 1 selection to replace the German and so it has proved.

McLaren say they’re delighted to add a “proven race-winner” in Ricciardo whereas additionally taking the time to thank Sainz for his efforts over the past two seasons.

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren F1, added: “Daniel is a confirmed race-winner and his expertise, dedication and power will likely be a beneficial addition to McLaren and our mission to return to the entrance of the sector.

“With Daniel and Lando as teammates, I consider now we have two racers who will proceed to excite our followers and assist the workforce develop.

“Carlos is a real skilled, a pleasure to work with and we’ll proceed to get pleasure from going racing with him this yr.

“We all wish him good luck for the next stage in his career when he leaves McLaren.”