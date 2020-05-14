Daniel Ricciardo joins McLaren for 2021 with Carlos Sainz off to Ferrari







Daniel Ricciardo will race for McLaren alongside Lando Norris in 2021.

In a driver market shake-up which was hastened by Sebastian Vettel’s shock exit affirmation this week, Ricciardo is switching Renault for McLaren whereas Carlos Sainz is changing Vettel at Ferrari.

Ricciardo, a seven-time race winner, will take Sainz’s place at a re-emerging McLaren crew, who may have Mercedes engines from 2021 onwards.

"I'm so grateful for my time with @renaultf1team and the best way I used to be accepted into the crew. But we aren't performed and I can't wait to get again on the grid this yr. My subsequent chapter isn't right here but, so let's end this one sturdy. Merci" — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) May 14, 2020

“Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando,” stated McLaren CEO Zak Brown, with Norris handed a 3rd yr with the Woking outfit.

“This is good news for our team, partners and of course our fans.”

He added: “I also want to pay tribute to Carlos for the excellent job he has been doing for McLaren in helping our performance recovery plan. He is a real team player and we wish him well for his future beyond McLaren.”

Ricciardo’s departure additionally opens up a seat at Renault subsequent to Esteban Ocon subsequent season, which may very well be crammed by Fernando Alonso.

Ricciardo and McLaren: A match made in heaven?

Ricciardo got here shut to becoming a member of McLaren when deciding to go away Red Bull in the summertime of 2018, however as a substitute selected Renault and a profitable two-year contract. Sainz, in flip, swapped the French producer for McLaren for 2019.

But Ricciardo will now get his transfer to one in all F1’s most iconic groups, who loved a much-needed change in fortunes final season as they completed fourth within the standings, forward of midfield rivals Renault.

And McLaren get a well-liked performer with seven race victories to his title.

Ricciardo and Norris reunited…

Ricciardo, who has signed a multi-year deal, made his title at Red Bull and has typically been linked with F1’s massive drives, as lately as this week as he was mooted as Ferrari’s Vettel alternative.

But Ferrari opted Sainz as a substitute, with Vettel’s future nonetheless unclear.

“Daniel is a proven race-winner and his experience, commitment and energy will be a valuable addition to McLaren and our mission to return to the front of the field,” stated McLaren crew principal Andreas Seidl.

“With Daniel and Lando as team-mates, I believe we have two racers who will continue to excite our fans and help the team grow.”

McLaren, whereas not predicting they’ll battle on the entrance of the grid till at the least 2022 when F1’s rule adjustments kick in, are switching from Renault to Mercedes engines from subsequent season.

What now for Renault?

In a press launch, Renault admitted the discussions with the out-of-contract Ricciardo had “not been successful”. That suggests this was very a lot Ricciardo’s choice.

“In our sport, and particularly within the current extraordinary situation, reciprocated confidence, unity and commitment are, more than ever, critical values for a works team,” stated Renault crew boss Cyril Abiteboul.

“I am confident that the 2020 season will allow us to accomplish even more together. Our ambitions and the strategy remain unchanged.”

Who’s now signed the place for F1 2021? Lewis Hamilton TBC Valtteri Bottas TBC Sebastian Vettel TBC Charles Leclerc Ferrari (till 2024) Max Verstappen Red Bull (till 2023) Alex Albon TBC Carlos Sainz Ferrari (till 2022) Lando Norris McLaren Daniel Ricciardo McLaren (multi-year) Esteban Ocon Renault (till 2021)

But shedding their star to a direct midfield rival actually is not supreme.

Abiteboul instructed Sky F1 final week that Renault could look to promote from inside sooner or later, whereas Alonso has been linked with a sensational return to the crew he received his two world titles with nicely over a decade in the past.

Alonso, who turns 39 in July, left the game, and McLaren, two years in the past however has lengthy since admitted that he could be prepared to return in the fitting scenario.

Vettel may be tempted by a seat with a works crew, though the four-time world champion appears extra doubtless to exit F1 solely.

