Daniel Ricciardo chats F1 future, best overtakes and more on Sky F1 Vodcast… with Michael Carrick!

Daniel Ricciardo and Michael Carrick were the unique visitors for Episode 9 of the Sky F1 Vodcast, talking regarding exactly how F1 and football contrast and a lot, much more!

Daniel Ricciardo gave an upgrade on his Formula 1 and Renault future throughout his look on the current Sky F1 Vodcast – while additionally providing his ideas on the 2020 period, favorite overtakes and much more.

Ricciardo was just one of 2 unique visitors for Friday’s episode, along with Manchester United tale and present trainer Michael Carrick, a huge F1 follower, with both signing up with Sky Sports F1’s Simon Lazenby and Natalie Pinkham.

Plenty of subjects were up for conversation …

Ricciardo: ‘Never claim never ever’ to Red Bull return

It’s been simply over a year given that Ricciardo, rather remarkably, switched a Red Bull seat for one at Renault – and the Australian, out of agreement once again at the end of this period, was asked whether he would certainly ever before eliminate a go back to the group where he safeguarded every one of his 7 F1 triumphes.

“I actually haven’t really been asked that one!” claimedRicciardo “Would I ever before eliminate mosting likely to Red Bull? No … I believe something I’ve found out maturing in life is never ever claim never ever.

“Never completely disregard something – unless it’s going to prison or something! So never say never.”

Ricciardo is additionally certain he can go back to the type that has actually made him among F1’s most popular celebrities.

“What I’ve done in the past I certainly 100 per cent know I can do it again,” he included.

Renault talks ‘sluggish and constant’

Renault completed fifth in the standings last period while Ricciardo’s old group Red Bull were 3rd, with his previous team-mate Max Verstappen winning 3 races.

But Ricciardo definitely isn’t shutting the door on Renault, simply confessing that any kind of discuss his future are on the back-burner in the meantime provided the present situations.

“It is hard having chats right now, because we are at a stalemate – nothing’s really happened,” he clarified. “Normally chats begin to find off the rear of races, outcomes and energy.

“There’s honestly not a lot to talk about for now, it’s more about the current situation and how we’re going to deal with it. It’s all pretty slow and steady to be honest at this stage.”

Ricciardo backs races behind shut doors

Ricciardo is loading non-F1 time back on his ranch near Perth, maintaining fit and finishing different social media sites difficulties. But he claimed the break has “made me so hungry”.

“I’m at a point where I’m starting to watch old races and I want that feeling again,” he claimed. “Absolutely.”

10: 21 Sebastian Vettel speaks with Sky Sports News’ Craig Slater regarding Ferrari agreement talks, a much shorter F1 period – plus a suitable homage to Sir Stirling Moss Sebastian Vettel speaks with Sky Sports News’ Craig Slater regarding Ferrari agreement talks, a much shorter F1 period – plus a suitable homage to Sir Stirling Moss

The most current strategies talked about for the 2020 project centre on beginning the period in Austria in very early July, adhered to by 2 races at Silverstone – although all races in Europe can well lag shut doors.

While that would certainly be an embarassment for Ricciardo, he’s itching to come back in the vehicle.

“There’s obviously a push for a season to happen in the right circumstances,” Ricciardo specified. “If that suggests a few of it or the begin of it lags shut doors, so be it.

“As a competitor and for sure not racing since November, December, all I want to do right now is go racing. So as soon as they say we’re all clear to go… of course with a crowd is nice but if we can still race without I’ll take that any day.”

And much more on the Sky F1 Vodcast!