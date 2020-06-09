Daniel Radcliffe Rips J.K. Rowling Over Gender Identity Tweets, Apologizes to Fans

Harry Potter himself is shutting down his personal creator’s views on gender id and trans folks, and his message about equality is fairly magical.

Daniel Radcliffe responded to J.Okay. Rowling‘s controversial ideas in regards to the topic by means of an essay on The Trevor Project — an org that advocates for suicide prevention within the LGBTQ neighborhood — and begged J.Okay. (he calls her Jo) to have a change of coronary heart.

He wrote, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

He went on to cite alarming stats about discrimination towards trans youth and non-binary folks, writing, “It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.”

ICYMI … J.Okay. caught a ton of flak this weekend for nitpicking the phrase “people who menstruate” which she got here throughout in a NYT headline. Her feeling is … solely ladies menstruate, so when speaking about that — we supposedly oughta simply refer to them.

The Internet fired again at her, stating trans males and others who do not determine with conventional gender identities … may menstruate. J.Okay. doubled and tripled down, refusing to cede floor and pissing off many Potter followers within the course of.