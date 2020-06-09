Daniel Radcliffe Beautifully Responds To J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Tweet Controversy: ‘Transgender Women Are Women’

Daniel Radcliffe is making an attempt his greatest to choose up the items after this previous weekend’s unsettling tweetstorm from the girl who created Harry Potter.

As you’ll recall, creator J.Okay. Rowling obtained caught up in a social media frenzy after publishing what many thought-about to be a transphobic tweet. She later doubled down on her place, stirring up fairly a little bit of social media dialog and argument. And now, Radcliffe is making an attempt to make sense of all of it.

Writing a blog post revealed on Monday the place he famous how he “felt compelled to say something” in response to the world-famous author’s tackle gender identification, the 30-year-old obtained actual. Allying himself with one group’s non-profit work centered on suicide prevention efforts amongst LGBTQ teenagers and youth, Radcliffe unequivocally wrote (under):

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.”

Powerful, sturdy, and really clear on the place he stands… we like it!!

The actor, who admitted within the put up that even he was nonetheless “learning how to be a better ally,” went on from there with statistics and info about how at-risk transgender youth actually are, a scary, sobering actuality to face.

He additionally addressed a difficulty entrance and middle for followers: what to make of the Harry Potter world now that its creator has suffered by way of a number of incidents of accused transphobia? Should the books and movies be canceled and discarded, or what?

The London native prompt fairly the alternative, in truth, fantastically sharing his take as such:

“To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you. If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, non-binary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life—then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred.”

Wonderfully mentioned!

What do U make of Rowling’s now two jaunts into transphobic territory, Perezcious readers? When they present you who they’re, consider ’em? Or is there one thing else happening there?? And how about our boy Dan Rad?? Love him!!! Sound OFF along with your opinions and extra down within the feedback (under)!!!