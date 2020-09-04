Prude was “not the animal that they’ve treated him like,” his daughter, Tashyra Prude, informed CNN onThursday “That is a human being. That is my father. That is somebody’s brother, son, cousin, nephew. This was one of the most loving people I have ever known in my life.”

Daniel Prude, 41, had actually remained in the middle of a psychological health episode on March 23 when his sibling called the Rochester Police Department for assistance, his household stated. Police bodycam video launched by the household programs officers covering Prude’s head with a “spit sock” and holding him on the ground in a vulnerable position prior to he stopped breathing. He was discovered to be brain dead at a healthcare facility and passed away a week later on, family members have actually stated.

Watching that video, Tashyra Prude “was immediately filled with rage,” she informed CNN.

“But I was also saddened because I had never thought that I will see my father in a situation like that, especially something that was out of my control and I had no way to be there to comfort him or help him through that kind of situation,” she stated. “It put a serious burden on me, and I feel like that is something I would be stuck with for the rest of my life.” Another of Prude’s kids was “traumatized” by the video, she informed CNN on Friday early morning. “I couldn’t believe that I saw this. My father, like, that’s how he died. … I had to cut it off, I couldn’t watch it,” stated Junera Prude, 25, ofChicago “It made it totally even worse … It’s like we kinda understood what take place, however we didn’t understand, so …

