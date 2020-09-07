Daniel Prude: Rochester mayor vows to reform police



Mayor Lovely Warren said there would be changes to the police in “the coming weeks, months and years”





The mayor of Rochester, New York, has promised to reform the police as protests continue over the death of a black man in police custody.

Daniel Prude died in March after officers put him in a “spit hood”, designed to protect police from detainees’ saliva.

Footage of the incident was released on Wednesday, sparking days of protests.

Mayor Lovely Warren announced a series of changes to policing in “the coming weeks, months and years”.

Seven police officers have been suspended over the incident. On Saturday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a grand jury would be formed to investigate the 41-year-old’s death.

Mr Prude’s death came two months before that of George Floyd, whose killing while in police custody sparked global outrage and demonstrations against police brutality and racism.