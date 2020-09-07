Daniel Prude: Rochester mayor vows to reform police

The mayor of Rochester, New York, has promised to reform the police as protests continue over the death of a black man in police custody.
Daniel Prude died in March after officers put him in a “spit hood”, designed to protect police from detainees’ saliva.
Footage of the incident was released on Wednesday, sparking days of protests.
Mayor Lovely Warren announced a series of changes to policing in “the coming weeks, months and years”.
Seven police officers have been suspended over the incident. On Saturday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a grand jury would be formed to investigate the 41-year-old’s death.
Mr Prude’s death came two months before that of George Floyd, whose killing while in police custody sparked global outrage and demonstrations against police brutality and racism.