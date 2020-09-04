Daniel Prude: Police union says officers followed training



Daniel Prude passed away a week after he was limited by police





The United States police officers associated with the suffocation death of a black guy were following their training “step by step”, the officers’ union chief stated.

Daniel Prude – who experienced psychological health concerns – passed away after being put in a “spit hood”, developed to safeguard officers from detainees’ saliva.

The mayor suspended the 7 Rochester Police officers included onThursday

Mr Prude, 41, passed away in March however his death has actually simply recently been reported after body electronic camera video was launched.

His death came 2 months prior to that of George Floyd, whose killing while in police custody stimulated prevalent outrage and prompted nationwide and worldwide presentations versus police cruelty and bigotry.

The officers’ suspension today is the very first disciplinary action taken in the wake of Mr Prude’s death. Contract guidelines indicate that the officers will still be paid while on leave, according to city authorities.

“To me, it appears like they were seeing the …