Daniel Prude: NY black man died after police pinned him down



Daniel Prude died a week after he was restrained by police





An unarmed black man died in New York state after he was hooded by police and held face down to the road for two minutes, body camera footage shows.

Daniel Prude, 41, was suffering from mental health issues when police restrained him in March.

He died in hospital a week later, but the news has only now become public as his family held a news conference.

Mr Prude’s death took place two months before the killing of George Floyd sparked global outrage.

Mr Prude’s brother, Joe, called police in Rochester, New York, on 23 March as his sibling was suffering from acute mental health problems.

“I placed a phone call for my brother to get help, not for my brother to get lynched,” he told Wednesday’s news conference.

“What is their sentence? You killed a defenceless black man. A father’s son, a brother’s brother, a nephew’s uncle.”

A warehouse worker from Chicago and father of five, Mr Prude was visiting his brother at the time of his death.

Police body…