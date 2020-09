Daniel Prude passed away a week after he was limited by authorities





The officers included in the death of Daniel Prude, an unarmed black male in New York State, have actually been suspended by the mayor.

Mr Prude, who had psychological health problems, passed away after being limited by authorities who put a “spit hood” – implied to stop detainees from spitting – on him.

Rochester’s mayor stated systemic bigotry caused the death, and criticised the city’s authorities chief over the case.

The 41-year-old passed away 2 months prior to George Floyd’s killing.