Daniel Prude: Grand jury to investigate ‘spit hood’ death



Daniel Prude passed away a week after he was limited by authorities





New York’s chief law officer has stated a grand jury will be formed to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, an unarmed black male who suffocated after being limited by authorities.

Mr Prude – who struggled with psychological health concerns – passed away after officers put him in a “spit hood”, developed to secure authorities from detainees’ saliva.

Protests have actually been held after video of the occurrence in Rochester emerged.

Seven law enforcement officer have actually been suspended.

The 41-year-old passed away in March nevertheless his death has actually only simply been reported.

Attorney General Letitia James stated in a declaration: “The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish. My office will immediately move to empanel a grand jury as part of our exhaustive investigation into this matter.”

The relocation has actually been invited by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren andNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo But a spokesperson for the Rochester Police Department decreased to remark.

Mr …