Daniel Prude death: Rochester mayor and police chief promise reform, as protesters march for a fifth night to demand justice

The latest demonstration came after the mayor and police chief reaffirmed that they have no intention of resigning , saying they believe they are the best people to help reform the city following Prude’s death.

The 41-year-old Black man was having a mental health emergency on March 23, when officers covered his head with a “spit sock” and held him on the ground in a prone position before he stopped breathing. He was declared brain dead and died a week later.

Attorneys for his family released the police body camera video of the encounter this month, sparking daily protests in Rochester.

Demonstrators are demanding that all officers involved in Prude’s arrest be fired, prosecuted, and convicted. They are also calling for the resignation of the city’s mayor, Lovely Warren, and police chief, La’Ron Singletary.

Mayor and chief vow to reform policing Warren said during a news conference Sunday that the city will expand its initiatives to address mental health issues and police reform concerns brought to the forefront by Prude’s death. Those initiatives include doubling the availability of mental health professionals and moving the Family Crisis Intervention Team (FACIT) from the police department to the Department of Youth and Recreation services, where similar programs reside, Warren said. The mayor also said the city plans on engaging with Monroe County’s Commission on Racial and Structural Equity to “further improve our response to mental health crises and revision our…

