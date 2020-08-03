Daniel Juncadella named Mercedes reserve

The Spanish chauffeur has actually evaluated for Mercedes in the all-electric classification on numerous celebrations in current seasons, however has actually not had the authorities reserve function previously.

After making a look with the German group in the novice test in Marrakesh previously this year, the Catalan chauffeur will exist in Berlin as the group’s back-up chauffeur for the 6 races at Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport beginning on August 5.

Juncadella will be readily available in case of any type of issue with Mercedes FE regulars Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne.

The chance for Juncadella follows his company R-Motorsport cancelled its programs in GT World Challenge Europe (previously Blancpain GT Series) for this season.

“I think that I am in a very good shape,” statedJuncadella “All the work I’ve performed in current months has actually offered me an additional preparation and physically I can be above the other chauffeurs, something that can make a distinction in such a distinct calendar where 6 races will be run in less than 2 weeks.

“If the chance comes, I see myself able to play an excellent function.”

Dani Juncadella, Rookie Test Driver for Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro/ Motorsport Images