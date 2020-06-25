Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce rescheduled for October 24 at The O2 | Boxing News





Dubois (left) will fight Joyce

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce’s heavyweight battle has been rescheduled for October 24 at The O2 in London.

The undefeated British contenders were due to meet earlier this season but the fight was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are unbeaten in a combined 24 pro fights with 22 knockouts.

Joyce won an Olympic silver medal

Dubois is unbeaten in 14, aged 22

Joyce, the Olympic silver medallist, previously told Sky Sports: “In terms of the psychological game, I think it’s to my advantage. My mindset and experience will carry me through.

“It might start off a slug fest. We’ll both be fired up having had to wait, but after I warm up, I’ll start to get my boxing going and I’ll raise my level. I’ll be a level above (Dubois).”

Dubois previously told Sky Sports: “I’m watching video (of Joyce.) The way it’s resolved, I’ve got extra time to get ready. It’s about using it constructively. I look at what I’m against, and then I develop my tactics and game plan.

“I’ve been confident. I simply believe in myself and I’m confident for this fight.

“There are plenty of big fights waiting to be made. I do want to be a part of that.”

Frank Warren, promoter of both heavyweights, told Sky Sports about Dubois: “At this stage of his career he’s the most exciting heavyweight I’ve been involved with or seen.”