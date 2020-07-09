Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will have additional fights before they meet | Boxing News





Dubois will struggle Joyce in October

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will every have an additional struggle before they meet on October 24.

The unbeaten heavyweight rivals will first each be in motion behind-closed-doors in July.

Joyce will face Michael Wallisch on July 25 then Dubois meets Erik Pfeifer on August 29.

They are anticipated to progress into combating one another at London’s The O2 when their undefeated information will be on the road.

Dubois mentioned: “Time to blow off the cobwebs. I want to deliver a big performance before I KO Joe.”

Joyce, the Olympic silver medallist, beforehand advised Sky Sports: “In phrases of the psychological recreation, I feel it is to my benefit. My mindset and expertise will carry me by.

“It might start off a slug fest. We’ll both be fired up having had to wait, but after I warm up, I’ll start to get my boxing going and I’ll raise my level. I’ll be a level above (Dubois).”

Dubois beforehand advised Sky Sports: “I’m watching video (of Joyce.) The way it’s worked out, I’ve got extra time to prepare. It’s about using it constructively. I look at what I’m up against, and then I develop my tactics and game plan.

“I’ve all the time been assured. I simply consider in myself and I’m assured for this struggle.

“There are lots of big fights waiting to be made. I want to be a part of that.”