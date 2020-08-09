Daniel Dae Kim is on a mission to get James Hong a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

James Hong is a Hollywood icon. He has more than 600 credits to his name and has actually assisted motivate the professions of many Asian-American stars. Despite his respected profession, he still does not have a star on the Hollywood Walk ofFame
Now, star Daniel Dae Kim desires to right that incorrect.
Actors like Harry ShumJr and Ken Jeong did the same, revealing their assistance by retweeting Kim’s call to action, or asking what they might do to aid.
According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s election treatment, anybody– consisting of a fan– can choose a star as long as the star in concern likewise offers a letter of contract. Each year, the committee chooses around 30 names to be included to the Walk ofFame After choice, the Walk of Fame needs a cost of $50,000 to produce and set up thestar The due date for submission for the Class of 2022 is May 29, 2021.
Hong’s famous profession covers years. You …