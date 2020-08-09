Daniel Dae Kim is on a mission to get James Hong a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

James Hong is a Hollywood icon. He has more than 600 credits to his name and has actually assisted motivate the professions of many Asian-American stars. Despite his respected profession, he still does not have a star on the Hollywood Walk ofFame

Now, star Daniel Dae Kim desires to right that incorrect.

Last weekend CNN released an article and a podcast detailing Hong’s famous profession.

Kim, who most just recently starred on CBS’s “Hawaii Five-0,” tweeted out the short article with the hashtag #StarForJamesHong, specifying that he had actually currently started the election procedure.

Actors like Harry ShumJr and Ken Jeong did the same, revealing their assistance by retweeting Kim’s call to action, or asking what they might do to aid.

On Wednesday, Kim introduced a GoFundMe page to raise $50,000 to spend for the “creation and installation of the star,” plus an extra $5,000 to cover service fee. For anybody who contributes $5,000 or more, the GoFundMe is offering a 30- minute group Zoom call with Kim and fellow stars Kim Jeong, Ming Na and Randall Park. According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s election treatment, anybody– consisting of a fan– can choose a star as long as the star in concern likewise offers a letter of contract. Each year, the committee chooses around 30 names to be included to the Walk ofFame After choice, the Walk of Fame needs a cost of $50,000 to produce and set up thestar The due date for submission for the Class of 2022 is May 29, 2021. Hong’s famous profession covers years. You …

Read The Full Article