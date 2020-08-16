Daniel Cormier announces retirement after losing to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252

The profession of among the best combined martial arts fighters of perpetuity has actually come to an end.

Daniel Cormier stated Saturday night he’s calling it a profession after losing a UFC heavyweight title battle to Stipe Miocic by consentaneous choice in the primary occasion of UFC 252 in Las Vegas.

Cormier stated at this point in his profession, he has an interest in just title battles and does not see one in his future.

“I’m not interested in fighting for anything but titles. I don’t imagine there’s going to be a title in the future, so that will be it for me,” Cormier stated in his postfight interview on ESPN+. “I’ve had a long run. It’s been great. I just fought my last fight for a heavyweight championship. It was a pretty good fight.”



Coming into the bout, the previous UFC double champ stated it would be his last battle, though there was some doubt raised by his coach, Javier Mendez, and UFC president Dana White.

“No, it’s not,” White informed ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Thursday when inquired about this being Cormier’s last contest.

Cormier, 41, actions away as one of the very best to ever complete. The previous Olympic wrestler was just the 2nd fighter to hold 2 UFC titles in various weight classes all at once– and the only fighter to ever protect one title while holding both.

He was a champ in every Mixed Martial Arts company in which he contended, consisting of a success in the star-studded Strikeforce heavyweight grand prix in 2012. Cormier, a Louisiana local who lives and trains in California, lost to …