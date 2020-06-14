Daniel Berger wins Charles Schwab Challenge in play-off after enthralling final day | Golf News





Daniel Berger won for the very first time since June 2017

Daniel Berger ended a three-year watch for his third PGA Tour title after claiming the Charles Schwab Challenge at the first extra hole in a thrilling final round at Colonial Country Club.

No under 10 players were battling for the lead through the entire last 18 holes of the PGA Tour’s come back to action after 91 days in Texas, and it was Berger who emerged since the champion when Collin Morikawa’s par putt from four feet lipped out with Berger already in for a par-four.

Collin Morikawa’s par-putt at the first extra hole lipped out

It proved the second bad miss in a row for Morikawa, who had a putt for victory in regulation after clipping a bold second to five feet on the 18th, and then pull the birdie chance left of the target and left him a tap-in for his third consecutive round of 67 which left him in a tie at the very top with Berger on 15-under par.

The top two finished one away from Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose and long-time leader Xander Schauffele, with Jason Kokrak’s late charge also earning a share of third place, as the hopes of Rory McIlroy were dashed by a semi-shank with his 2nd to the initial which set the tone for an outward 41 which took him out from the running.

As Berger and Morikawa headed off to the 17th tee for extra holes, Schauffele could have been kicking himself probably the most among the group finishing a go off the pace.

The overnight-leader looked in control of his game and his temperament through the entire day and he was two under through 14 holes before generally making an awful mistake at 15, where that he pulled his approach too much left and found the water hazard.

To his credit, he holed a 30-foot putt to limit the damage to a bogey-five, and he jumped back into a share of the lead with putt of similar range on the next green, only to suffer a horrible 360-degree lip-out from three feet at the penultimate hole.

Xander Schauffele made high priced mistakes down the stretch

Schauffele’s long-range birdie attempt at the last came up short and that he was left to think on what may have been alongside Rose, who birdied 12, 13 and 17 and thought he’d made still another at the past, only for his ball to burn the edge of the hole and stay out.

DeChambeau literally muscled his way to the very best of the leaderboard as he ignored the trials and tribulations of playing-partner McIlroy to produce three birdies in four holes across the turn, and he create another with a near-perfect wedge to a couple inches at 14.

The Ryder Cup star then found himself since the outright leader when that he holed from the fringe at the 15th, but he got a flyer from the rough at 17 and failed to discover the putting surface with a delicate flop-shot recovery, in the course of time two-putting from 20 feet to drop his only shot of the day.

Bryson DeChambeau had the outright lead with three to play

That blemish would ultimately cost him a spot in the play-off as he signed for a 66 to complete in a share of third with Rose, Schauffele and Jason Kokrak, who made his seventh and eighth birdies of an exceptional final-round 64 at 16 and 17, and that he lipped out for still another at the past.

