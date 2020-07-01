Daniel Andrews reveals why hundreds of people are refusing to take coronavirus tests in Melbourne

Hundreds of Victorians are refusing to take coronavirus tests since they can’t afford to take off work, Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed.

His remarks gave fresh insight in to why very nearly 1,000 Victorians have rejected a test for COVID-19, despite the desperate push to control the newest outbreak.

The state recorded 73 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, including 20 with no known source, the best community transmission since the pandemic began.

Speaking to The Projects’s Lisa Wilkinson on Wednesday night, Mr Andrews said a lot of people in Broadmeadows and Keilor Downs can not afford to take enough time off work.

‘I think there can be some people that don’t possess access to pay, whether sick pay or holiday pay,’ he claimed.

Health authorities have been scrambling to support the outbreak with a ‘testing blitz’ completed in the hotspots (pictured, a woman is tested in Broadmeadows on Wednesday)

‘Their economic circumstances may be very uncertain and the idea of having two days away from work while you await your test result can be a big challenge.

‘That is why we’ve put in place essentially a no questions asked hardship payment, a $1,500 payment to deal with that perhaps as a disincentive to getting tested.’

The $1,500 is an incentive so people stay in the home if they know they’re sick, it comes as Victoria experiences an alarming spike in coronavirus cases.

There have now been 301 cases of community transmission in their state.

The state reintroduced stay at home orders for 36 suburbs across ten postcodes overnight to stem the spread of the disease.

Health authorities have been scrambling to support the outbreak with a ‘testing blitz’ carried out in the hotspots.

A woman is seen standing by her car as she contemplates the two hour wait to get tested at the Fawkner Mobile Testing Site as 36 Melbourne suburbs go back in to strict lockdown in Victoria all through COVID 19 (pictured on Wednesday)

People have swab samples taken during testing for COVID-19 in a suburban park in Melbourne (pictured on Wednesday)

But there have been very nearly 1,000 people in two hotspots – Broadmeadows and Keilor Downs – who have already refused to take a test.

Many Australians have expressed frustration over people refusing tests.

When asked if he’d consider making testing mandatory, Mr Andrews said he’d to be aware.

‘If I have to have a police officer standing beside every public health officer going door-to-door to take tests, because they are the only ones who can enforce orders, this is the less tests that we could possibly get done…it generates it harder for us to have a public health response,’ he explained.

‘If you get this too onerous…they simply won’t answer the door.’

This map shows the suburbs which will be subject to stay-at-home orders from Wednesday at 11.59pm after a spike in coronavirus cases

Premier Daniel Andrews (pictured on Wednesday) unveiled 928 residents across two Melbourne suburbs identified as hotspots had refused tests for the virus

Acting chief medical officer Paul Kelly said a number of parents were refusing to allow their kids to be tested.

He said there is a misunderstanding about how the test could be done and why it absolutely was being done due in part to a language barrier.

‘Explaining concerning the COVID-19 element and why it’s important is just a really key component. This is a very multicultural area of Melbourne. Many different ethnic groups and language groups and thus not only the translation but in addition the cultural sensitivity is just a really important component and Victorians realise that.’

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Sydney University clinical epidemiologist Fiona Stanaway said the info may not have now been conveyed precisely to people.

Victoria is battling another wave of coronavirus infections in Melbourne’s outer-suburbs, with a particular uptick in locally acquired cases

‘People don’t frequently refuse tests at that rate. It does cause you to wonder how it is being presented to them, maybe people don’t comprehend the importance of it,’ she said.

‘The test is fairly unpleasant but I do not think that would be enough of reason to explain why as high as 30 %.’

She said testing is vital in controlling virus and ensuring the healthcare system isn’t slammed with patients.

On Wednesday the state experienced the highest number of cases with no identified source considering that the beginning of the crisis. There have already been 301 cases of community transmission in the state.

Mr Andrews acknowledged there were a ‘handful’ of breaches among staff at the hotels which may have contributed to the outbreaks and has launched an inquiry into the matter.

A healthcare worker sometimes appears testing for COVID-19 in Keilor, Melbourne on Wednesday (pictured), since the state’s premier warned all 6.4 million Victorians could soon be locked down

Australian Defence Force personnel benefit a COVID-19 testing at Melbourne Showgrounds on June 29

Claims that security staff were sexually active with some of the guests in the hotels will form part of the investigation.

The allegations have been heard among police and government circles, in addition to within the hotel industry, the Herald Sun reported.

Other allegations which will be investigated include security firms engaging in ‘ghosting’ – a practice that involves inflating the total amount of guards listed working to charge the us government and taxpayer more for their services.

Operators charged the government for a particular number of staff despite the fact that there were less working, even giving fake names for the non-existent employees, the paper reported.