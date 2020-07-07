Daniel Andrews refuses to answer questions about second wave of coronavirus with Karl Stefanovic

Karl Stefanovic had a heated clash with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews about their state of affairs in Melbourne following the announcement of a second coronavirus lockdown.

The Today show host described Victoria’s COVID-19 second wave as ‘a mess’ before pressing the Premier on whether further disappointing announcements could be made today.

Victoria recorded 191 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday – the greatest daily increase since the outbreak began – plunging 5.2million people in greater Melbourne back in lockdown for six weeks effective from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

The second outbreak has been linked to a bungled operation at mandatory hotel quarantine facilities.

Local cases of community transmission have soared within the last three weeks within Melbourne

‘It’s difficult to recall a larger political bungle than this,’ Stefanovic said on air, before asking if Mr Andrews would resign.

The Premier said he was committed to seeing out the crisis and continuing to make the ‘tough calls’ to ‘keep Victorian’s safe’.

‘Why right explain. Why don’t you just level with individuals about what happened in quarantine? What exactly went wrong there. Why don’t you just tell the people?’ Stefanovic asked.

Mr Andrews managed to skirt round the questions by reminding the Today show host that the independent inquiry was underway to determine the failings of the quarantine process.

People have been critical of their state government’s decision to hire private security firms to manage the required quarantines as opposed to the police or military – which is the other states did.

‘There will be accountability. As I said, I’m the leader of the government and I accept responsibility for everything that happens right across our state,’ Mr Andrews said.

‘Part of the obligation I have is to make the tough calls. This is not about popularity, it is a pandemic’.

Still, Stefanovic pressed on, demanding to know if the issues within the system was fixed and insisting their state government ‘knew the answers already’ with no lengthy inquiry.

‘Karl, I haven’t think about it your program to have an argument with you. The key point is we know we truly need an independent process. I think people will be rightly critical if we did not have an independent process,’ Mr Andrews said.

The Premier explained the private firms were no longer contracted to provide security for quarantine hotels, and said there are no flights entering Melbourne temporarily in an attempt to deal with the problem.

‘How this started, I cannot change that. I can only make the decisions now to set us up for the future and to keep us safe,’ that he said.

When told critics were calling him ‘stubborn’, the Premier was quick to shut down the idea.

‘Hang on a moment. Now that’s just simply wrong,’ that he said.

Later all through an appearance on Sunrise, Mr Andrews was asked whether that he thinks the Black Lives Matter protests in Melbourne contributed to the catastrophe.

‘No one gave the go-ahead. Logic informs you, you shouldn’t do this,’ that he explained. ‘I was clear they should maybe not be protesting.

‘The influence that had is for others to judge. A small number have come from that.’

Premier Daniel Andrews said that he accepts responsibility for the second outbreak and will work tirelessly to get it right back under control

But Mr Andrews also admitted no cases were contracted directly from attending the rally, and from what they know, just four individuals who were there had the lethal respiratory disease.

The Premier said despite his best efforts to keep Victorians safe, he takes responsibility for the second outbreak and can now do everything in his power to have it back in order again.

‘If this gets immediately from us, we will see some very ugly scenes. Great tragedy. We will see thousands of people in hospital and many, many dying. That’s the reality.’

Widespread testing is currently underway in the 10 housing commission towers which are under strict lockdown orders.

Mr Andrews said once that testing is completed, that he hopes to ease the lockdown to the same conditions as the rest of Metropolitan Melbourne, meaning people can leave the house for four reasons.