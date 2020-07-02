Daniel Andrews is slammed for refusing to use the ADF in hotel quarantine

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews was on Thursday accused of ‘putting other states at risk’ after his ‘rogue’ decision to use private security guards to police hotel quarantine light emitting diode to an enormous coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne.

Victoria is desperately battling what appears to be a 2nd wave of the life-threatening virus after suffering 289 new cases since Monday, less than a month after stamping out the disease when zero new cases were recorded on June 5.

On Thursday, a man in Darwin tested positive after catching the disease in Victoria before a Woolworths worker, who was simply cleared to leave Melbourne quarantine after bringing the virus from Bangladesh, was also identified as having COVID-19 in Sydney.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has blamed Victoria’s outbreak on ‘large family gatherings’ but health officials have admitted that ‘dozens’ of cases can be traced back to breaches in the hotel quarantine system.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews (pictured in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square) has lost support among his voters all through the state’s recent spike in coronavirus cases. He made the mistake of using private security guards to enforce hotel quarantine

Police pull vehicles aside at a checkpoint in the locked-down suburb of Broadmeadows in Melbourne on July 2

This map shows the suburbs which is subject to stay-at-home orders from Wednesday at 11.59pm after having a spike in coronavirus cases

Since March, Victoria has quarantined more than 18,000 travellers returning from overseas but, unlike other state leaders, Mr Andrews chose to enforce the quarantine with private security guards instead of the police and defence force.

It has since emerged that security guards breached disease protocols by mingling with guests and failing to use personal protective equipment properly.

Insiders also have alleged that some guards fell asleep on the job, shook hands and also slept with hotel guests.

Premier Andrews said the guards shared cigarette lighters and also made journeys in the same cars while Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said that several guards breached social distancing rules.

‘There’s been closer mingling of the guards than we would like in the workplace,’ she said.

More than 60 cases can be traced back to two quarantine hotels in Melbourne’s CBD – the Stamford Plaza and the Rydges on Swanston – after workers and guards caught the virus and took it back to their friends and families.

New South Wales has used ADF troops (pictured in Sydney) to enforce the quarantine of more than 25,000 came back travellers without suffering any major outbreaks

Staff inside the Stamford Hotel in Melbourne are seen moving luggage for guests in quarantine

By contrast, New South Wales has used ADF troops to enforce the quarantine in excess of 25,000 returned travellers without enduring any major outbreaks.

Premier Andrews today faced mounting criticism over his refusal to use troops offered by the federal government.

Victorian Liberal MP James Newbury told Daily Mail Australia that the decision has ‘put other states at risk’.

‘Daniel Andrews adopted a rogue plan, which bucked the consensus of National Cabinet, and used private contractors to manage hotel quarantine instead of the trusted Defence Force,’ that he said.

‘His rogue strategy has failed and the pandemic is uncontrollable in Victoria which is putting other states at an increased risk.’

In a scathing assessment of the premier, the state MP for Brighton in south-east Melbourne said: ‘Mr Andrews and his government are directly responsible for this 2nd wave’.

A police officer on the Melton Highway near Brimbank inspects the drivers licence of a moped driver on Thursday. Booze bus-style operations began across the Brimbank council area as part of localised restrictions across 10 post codes to slow another wave outbreak of COVID-19

Police inspect driver licences at a checkpoint in the locked-down suburb of Broadmeadows on July 2

The Premier is not only under fire from politicians, but additionally from voters and commentators.

Influential Melbourne radio host Neil Mitchell today slammed the government and demanded a conclusion for the use of private contractors.

‘The federal authorities all along said bring in the army, bring in the police,’ Mitchell told his 3AW Mornings listeners.

‘Daniel Andrews ignored that. He put the Department of Jobs in charge and went with cowboys.

‘He wont say why and that he still wont use the army.’

Mr Andrews was asked why that he chose not the use the ADF on the ABC’s 7.30 – but he only said he ‘can’t return back and change’.

Daily Mail Australia has also put this question to the premier and is awaiting a response.

Even now Mr Andrews is still refusing draft in the Army, as an alternative handing quarantine enforcement over to prison guards working for Corrections Victoria.

Opposition leader Michael O’Brien said the whole situation was ‘frankly a mess’.

‘New South Wales has used police and also have used the ADF to secure their hotel quarantines. Victoria hasn’t,’ that he said.

‘Daniel Andrews has been very quick to blame Victorian families for the spread of the coronavirus but I think his government needs to actually look in the mirror and look at the mistakes that they have made.’

An empty bench outside a closed pizza shop in Broadmeadows on Thursday after 36 suburbs were locked down

A type of masked police speak to drivers at border checkpoints in Broadmeadows (pictured on Thursday). There has been a surge in Victorians trying to change their addresses

Police at a Broadmeadows check point could only stop a small number of vehicles at a time. Many were simply waved through

An empty row of shops is seen at the Olsen Place shopping village in the suburb of Broadmeadows on Thursday

Mr Andrews is also facing criticism for his strict lockdown orders, which experts believe went too far and put residents off following them.

Victoria endured the harshest restrictions in the whole country, even banning fishing and golf despite the fact that the virus transmission rates are much lower outdoors.

Infectious diseases medical practitioner Prof Peter Collignon said the harsh rules caused residents to grow fatigued.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith said that Mr Andrews was so focused on fining residents he failed to police quarantine properly and described the state as a ‘laughing stock’.

‘He’s got egg on his face because he is been centered on all the wrong things,’ Mr Smith told Sydney radio 2GB.

‘He must have been emphasizing the a very important factor that genuinely stops the spread with this virus and that is quarantining folks who are sick.

‘Instead of worrying about all of this sort of peripheral rubbish that made no difference really, to the spread of the virus. Well, several really important things they completely forgot about and they missed.

‘I think this is exactly why we, in Victoria, are the COVID capital of the nation and, frankly, are a national laughing stock.’

Voters have also expressed their dissatisfaction with their government as a Newspoll on Sunday unearthed that 72 percent of Victorians believe Mr Andrews has handled the crisis well, down from 85 percent at the end of April.

Health minister Jenny Mikakos said most of the new patients had caught the virus at family gatherings. Pictured: Covid-19 testing is conducted in Broadmeadows on Sunday

A woman places a Covid-19 testing swab in her mouth as the others line up behind her at a pop-up testing site during a COVID-19 testing blitz in the suburb of Broadmeadows

On Thursday Victoria recorded 77 new cases of coronavirus, its biggest total since 96 on March 31.

Most of the cases are the 10 postcodes that have been forced back in lockdown, according to Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

Professor Sutton previously confirmed Victoria was suffering another wave after recording zero cases on 5 June.

‘The virus seems to have already been snuffed out in early June. There is no evidence of any original virus from February, March around currently,’ he said.

After just a month of freedom, residents in 36 suburbs have been barred from leaving their homes except for work and school, food shopping, giving care and daily exercise.

Restaurants, gyms, pubs and all other non-essential services in the suburbs must yet again close their doors. Affected businesses will undoubtedly be compensated with a government cash grant of $5,000.

Members of the public line up outside a walk in COVID testing clinic in Brunswick on July 2

The curve in Victoria has skyrocketed over the past couple of weeks as coronavirus infections continue to grow from within the suburbs of Melbourne

Residents from the ten postcodes aren’t allowed to go on holiday and the government will announce a support package for affected tourism organizations.

The lockdown can last for a month from 11.59pm on Wednesday. Police are enforcing the orders with random vehicle checks similar to random breath tests and can dish out on-the-spot fines.

Premier Andrews said the lockdown was ‘deeply painful’ and ‘damaging for businesses’ but insisted that it had been necessary.

‘If we don’t just take these steps now i will be locking down every postcode,’ that he said.

Worst days for coronavirus diagnoses in Victoria 1. 111 new cases on March 28 2. 96 new cases on March 31 3. 84 new cases on March 29 4. 77 new cases on July 2 5. 75 new cases on June 29 6. 73 new cases on July 1

On Thursday a returned traveller became the Northern Territory’s first case of coronavirus in nearly three months after spending time in a Melbourne infection hotspot before flying to Darwin.

The man is a Darwin resident in his 30s who came ultimately back to Australia from overseas, Health Minster Natasha Fyles said on Thursday.

He completed two weeks of quarantine in Melbourne before flying from Melbourne to Brisbane and Brisbane to Darwin, arriving in the NT capital on Monday.

But before travelling to Darwin he stayed with family in certainly one of the hotspots for the virus in Melbourne for a couple of days.

Upon his return to Darwin that he started to feel unwell and was tested for COVID-19, with the positive result confirmed on Wednesday night.

The man was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital and is in isolation but is experiencing only mild symptoms.

‘This individual has followed all the precautions and we wish them the most readily useful,’ Ms Fyles said.

‘I want to reassure the community there is minimal connection with the broader community. This is not really a case of community transmission.’

Passengers on Qantas flight QF836 from Brisbane to Darwin on Monday are being traced.

Later on Thursday it emerged a Woolworths staff member was allowed to travel to Sydney just 10 days after testing positive in hotel quarantine in Melbourne, before again testing positive to the virus.

On his second day back at the job the man’s manager noticed symptoms and sent him off to get tested, and that he again came back a positive result.

At least 50 workers at the supermarket in Balmain, in Sydney’s inner-west, have already been ordered in to self isolation, while the store was deep cleaned on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Gladys Berejiklian has warned New South Wales residents that the second wave of coronavirus could hit the state at any time.

In an interview on Sunrise on Thursday morning, the premier said residents must remain vigilant as Victoria battles an outbreak by locking down 36 north Melbourne suburbs.

‘There is no doubt in my mind that all through the span of the pandemic, we will get yourself a spike,’ she said.

‘It is about how precisely you handle it.’

Ms Berejiklian said she was not considering shutting the border with Victoria because she hadn’t received health advice to do so.

‘Keeping the borders open is the right thing to do,’ she said.

However, New South Wales has barred people from the 36 Melbourne suburbs.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said anybody from those areas caught in NSW could face six months in jail and an $11,000 fine from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

New South Wales residents are allowed to reunite home from those hotspots but must isolate in the home for 14 days.

Mr Hazzard said that he was ‘still working through’ how police will enforce the rule – but said one option will be to quiz drivers with Victorian licence plates on where they are.