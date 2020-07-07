Daniel Andrews hints JobKeeper could be EXTENDED for Victorians as Melbourne put in lockdown

Daniel Andrews has hinted the JobKeeper wage subsidy package deal could be prolonged for Victorians as he plunged Melbourne and Mitchell Shire north of town again into lockdown for six weeks.

The Victorian premier on Tuesday re-instituted stage-three lockdown for Australia’s second most populous metropolis after his state recorded its worst day but for COVID-19 infections with 191 circumstances.

Melbourne’s inhabitants of 5 million folks will be stopped from leaving town’s confines by roadblocks and booze bus-style car checks – until they’ve a necessary motive.

As Mr Andrews revealed elements of the state had been returning to lockdown, he mentioned he was ‘assured’ Prime Minister Scott Morrison would implement additional monetary help packages for Melbourne’s stranded residents.

The federal authorities is because of evaluate JobKeeper later this month.

‘I’m assured the prime minister is aware of and understands that there’ll be totally different types of hardship in totally different elements of the nation, totally different trade, totally different sectors,’ Mr Andrews mentioned.

‘I’m assured he and his colleagues want to design regardless of the subsequent sequence of choices that they make, no matter these new or totally different coverage settings are.

‘I believe he’s going to be guided by that hardship simply as we’re, the place there may be hardship it’s a must to have a response that’s applicable to that and which means that you’ve got a set of coverage, a set of instruments that the place they’re wanted most they are going to take advantage of distinction.’

The lockdown introduced on Tuesday means residents of Melbourne and Mitchell Shire will solely be allowed to depart their residence for work and research, giving or receiving care, purchasing for necessities and every day train close to the place they reside.

Gatherings of greater than two individuals who don’t reside collectively will be banned; magnificence companies and leisure venues will shut; and cafes, eating places and pubs will be in a position to supply takeaway solely.

Year 11 and 12 pupils and particular faculties will return to class however holidays will be prolonged by per week for college students as much as 12 months 10, with distant studying a risk after that.

Restrictions for the remainder of Victoria stay the identical – however residents can solely enter Melbourne for caregiving, important purchasing and work or research.

A passenger sporting a protecting masks arrives on a flight from Melbourne into Sydney on Tuesday. The federal authorities is because of evaluate JobKeeper later this month

Under-pressure premier Daniel Andrews mentioned the brand new lockdown was important to keep away from ‘hundreds and hundreds’ of circumstances and ‘many, many individuals in hospital.’

‘This is a pandemic and it’ll kill hundreds of individuals if it will get utterly away from us,’ he mentioned.

Mr Andrews mentioned case numbers will ‘worsen earlier than they get higher’. He has advised Prime Minster Scott Morrison in regards to the new lockdown and requested a whole lot of ADF troops to assist with enforcement.

The Premier additionally mentioned he has spoken to Mr Morrison about the opportunity of extending JobKeeper and the elevated JobSeeker fee, that are as a result of expire in September, for Victorians who’re locked down till 19 August.

Pictured: Workers assist ship meals to residents to a locked-down housing tower in North Melbourne

Volunteers have been delivering meals to public housing residents. Pictured: A stack of meals and provides saved earlier than distribution

After Mr Andrews introduced the brand new lockdown, Victorian Opposition chief Michael O’Brien savaged him for hiring ‘failing to just accept accountability for his personal errors’.

Dozens of circumstances from the Melbourne outbreak have been traced again to breaches in the lodge quarantine system after non-public safety guards utilized by the federal government as an alternative of the police interacted with sufferers and took the virus residence to their households.

He mentioned: ‘Daniel Andrews let the Covid-19 genie out of the bottle with lodge quarantine bungles and now everybody’s paying the value for it. This goes to be devastating for so many households, so many small companies, so many roles that simply might not be there in six weeks’ time.’

Preparing for obligation: Police Officers congregate outdoors Sydney Domestic Terminal earlier than being transported to numerous elements of the NSW border the place they are going to cease Victorians getting into the state

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton confirmed 37 new circumstances are linked to outbreaks and 154 are below investigation, bringing the state’s complete to 2,824 circumstances.

Thirteen new circumstances are linked to 9 Melbourne tower blocks which have suffered 69 circumstances and been positioned below arduous lockdown since Saturday, that means residents can’t go away for any motive with out particular approval.

Pictures from the housing fee blocks at this time present firefighters dressed in hazmat fits making ready to enter the buildings to ship milk and bread whereas dozens of police stand guard outdoors.