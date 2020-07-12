Daniel Andrews faces pressure to jail or fine anyone who deliberately exposes others to coronavirus

Daniel Andrews has been urged to jail or fine anyone who deliberately exposes others to coronavirus.

The Victorian Premier is facing mounting pressure from the Opposition to be tougher on rule breakers because the state grapples with an additional COVID-19 outbreak.

Victorians living in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire are in the midst of an additional lockdown in an effort to stem the spread of the herpes virus.

Anybody caught breaking stay-at-home orders faces a fine of $1,652.

But Shadow Attorney-General Edward O’Donohue said more still needs to be performed to serve as the best deterrent to would-be wrongdoers, Herald Sun reported.

‘At an occasion when Victoria is again in lockdown because of Daniel Andrews’ incompetent mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis, every step needs to be studied to protect the community,’ Mr O’Donohue said.

‘Daniel Andrews must now urgently act to introduce tough new penalties, including significant jail time and substantial fines. The risk flowing out of this shocking behaviour demands nothing less.’

Deliberately spreading coronavirus or attempting to do so has already been considered an offence in most state and territory within Australia.

But Mr O’Donohue argued penalties needed to become more severe and sometimes imposed in Victoria, specially given the existing circumstances.

There have now been past examples in Victoria of people attempting to spit on health workers or police or leaving their homes while waiting for the outcome of a COVID-19 test.

A man in his 70s has died and another 273 cases of coronavirus have now been identified in Victoria over night as the state is gripped by a 2nd wave of the disease

Police walk dogs belonging to residents of the Alfred Street public housing tower which remains under tight lockdown in North Melbourne on July 11

He wants to send the strongest possible message that breaking isolation orders or deliberately attempting to spread the virus wouldn’t normally be tolerated.

‘Daniel Andrews carelessly failed to introduce tough new penalties as part of the COVID-19 legislation, that was rushed through the parliament in April this year,’ Mr O’Donohue said.

‘He needs to put the protection of those who protect us, as well as the wider community first and send a very strong message this dangerous and reckless behaviour is unacceptable and defintely won’t be tolerated.’

The Victorian government is urging people to do the right thing to stem the spread of the herpes virus.

The reimposed lockdown measures in parts of hawaii mean people can only leave their domiciles for four essential purposes – groceries, daily exercise, to give or receive care and to go to school or work.

Medical staff at a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic, perform tests on drivers on July 11

On Sunday, Victoria recorded 273 new cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s also died after contracting the herpes virus.

The additional death takes the national toll to 108 after a man in his 90s also died on Saturday.

Mr Andrews implored people to follow those orders, telling people on Sunday it was currently a ‘very dangerous’ situation.

‘This is a dangerous time,’ he said.

At least 145 cases are linked to North Melbourne and Flemington public housing towers, while a further 22 are linked to a Carlton housing commission block.

But Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton confirmed those numbers are finally beginning to slow down after 10 towers were put into a total lockdown last week.

A medical worker is pictured performing a COVID-19 test as Melbourne re-enters stage three lockdown restrictions

A resident of the Pampas Street Public Housing complex in North Melbourne waves from leading door because the easing of lockdown restrictions is announced

Eight cases are linked to The Alfred hospital, though five of the staff who have now been diagnosed aren’t believed to be linked. Initial testing suggests they acquired the herpes virus in the community.

The three other coronavirus cases were picked up through contact tracing and instantly asked to self-isolate.

Further cases are linked to Box Hill Hospital and Brunswick Private Hospital, and a local abattoir. More precisely clusters are anticipated by Sunday afternoon.

‘This is just a very challenging time, and I know we’re asking lots of Victorians, but we simply have no choice but to acknowledge the truth that we face and to do what can be done, and that is to follow those rules, to only head out when you need to, and to only head out for the purposes which are lawful,’ Mr Andrews said.

The premier said police would be out in full force and wouldn’t normally be issuing warnings to people caught flouting the principles.

‘If we do not follow the principles, if we don’t play our part, then we shall simply see this virus continue to spread, and it surely will be a longer second wave, a more pronounced, a more tragic second wave than it ought be,’ that he said.

‘Nobody wanted to take this position, but that’s where we find ourselves.’

Shoppers in Melbourne are pictured wearing facemasks as testing in the metropolitan are ramps up