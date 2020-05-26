Daniel Abt: Audi suspend Formula E driver for esports cheating | Motor Sport News





Formula E driver Daniel Abt bought an expert gamer to take his place in an esports race

Audi have suspended German Formula E driver Daniel Abt with quick impact after he cheated in an official esports race by getting an expert gamer to take his place.

Abt issued an apology on Sunday for the deception in Saturday’s fifth spherical of Formula E’s digital ‘Race at Home Challenge’.

The 27-year-old, who was disqualified and ordered to pay 10,000 euros ($10,956) to a charity of his alternative, might now lose his race seat in the true world.

“Integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules are top priorities for Audi – this applies to all activities the brand is involved in without exception,” mentioned Audi in an announcement.

Abt drives for the Audi Sport Formula E crew

“For this reason, Audi Sport has decided to suspend Daniel Abt with immediate effect.”

The real-life all-electric Formula E season is at present suspended as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Abt, a two-time Formula E race winner, had completed third on the digital Berlin Tempelhof structure however rivals expressed doubts on the time about who was truly racing.

Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne had made clear on his Twitch stream through the race that he felt one thing was amiss, and tried to name Abt on his cell with out success.

The esports collection options all the common Formula E drivers competing from their properties and often seen of their simulators on Zoom, however Abt’s face was hidden.

Organisers can test the IP addresses of opponents to make sure they’re who they purport to be, with professional gamer Lorenz Hoerzing revealed to be Abt’s ‘ringer’.

He was disqualified from all future rounds of the separate Challenge Grid competitors.

“I did not take it as seriously as I should have,” Abt mentioned on Sunday. “I’m conscious that my offence has a bitter aftertaste however it was by no means meant with any dangerous intention.