Danica Patrick shuts down critic who said she has ‘a problem dating’

“At 38, its [sic.] over for you in the relationship world with high value men,” wrote the commenter. “From a failed marriage to failed dating clearly you have a problem dating.”

The note comes just a few weeks after Patrick’s representatives confirmed to Fox News that she and Aaron Rodgers had broken up after two years of dating.

The athlete, who was previously married to physical therapist Paul Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013, didn’t hold back in her response.

“If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed,” she said, circling the comment. “Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours.”

The star has been relatively vocal about her journey since the breakup, including recently sharing a pair of quotes on her Instagram Story regarding relationships.

One quote was from licensed marriage and family therapist Vienna Pharaon.

“Look at the chosen relationship in your life and notice any themes. What role do you play? Who are you with them? Who do you believe you need to be? What stories do you…