Danica Patrick opens up about ‘emotional therapy’ following split from Aaron Rodgers

“I’ve got me, I always have,” the “Pretty Intense” podcast host began the caption of an Instagram post on Sunday.

She continued: “I started doing @theclass last week because @lilyniels has been loving it and we did a few classes together. Turns out, now I do too! It’s emotional therapy through moving the body, breath, and acknowledging what comes up.”

Patrick explained the process to her followers in which she placed her hand on her heart and lower stomach or the “sacral” area, which is designed to “reset” the body between moves.

The Class’ mission is described as “a transformative workout of the body and mind” that helps students to “experience an expansive, heart- and mind-clearing release that builds a strong, resilient body.”

Patrick seemed to have found the release she was seeking.

“Today I put my left hand on my stomach…. and the back of my right hand on my back, surrounding the solar plexus chakra, and all I heard was – ‘I got you, I always have,’” Patrick added in her caption. “That is the main chakra that lights up on me in life.”

“We all ‘got’ ourselves WAY more than we…