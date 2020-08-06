Danica Patrick flaunts figure in new bikini photo after Aaron Rodgers split

The post included a number of images, the very first illustrating Patrick and a buddy flaunting their t-shirts that check out “Namaste Beaches.”

In the 2nd photo, Patrick put on a two-piece leopard-print bikini while unwinding on a boat. The previous professional athlete’s toned abs were on complete display screen.

Also consisted of were 2 brief video, among the bikini- outfitted Patrick waving a red flag in the air, and the other of her leaping off the side of the boat with her buddy.

“The front of the boat was where you could find me today,” read her caption. “Learned that from my mermaid bestie @stephalvorson! Since I love movie lines, of course when Greg hit the throttle I opened my arms wide and said, ‘I’m flying!’ #jackandroseforever.”

Patrick was, naturally, referencing a popular scene from “Titanic.”

A couple of more videos of her having a good time in the water were likewise shared online.

The star’s separation from Rodgers was validated to Fox News on July 16 by her rep. The set was together for 2 years.

Just a few days ago, the former NASCAR driver exposed what she’s depended on considering that the split, consisting of a kind of “emotional therapy.”

