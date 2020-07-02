Dani Ceballos: Could his creativity fill the Mesut Ozil void at Arsenal? | Football News









There was no Mesut Ozil again in the Arsenal squad to face Norwich. A straight back injury was handed as the official basis for his absence but since he is yet to play a single minute since the Premier League restart, it really is reasonable to suspect he wouldn’t have featured anyway.

Ozil was a normal starter under Mikel Arteta before the lockdown but his invest the side is no longer secure and, as that he enters the final year of his contract, neither, it seems, is his future. Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Norwich added to the growing feeling that they are shifting without him.

It has been some time since Ozil shows his most readily useful form – there have only been four assists in the last two Premier League seasons combined – but his absence still leaves Arteta having to find his midfield creativity from elsewhere. At the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, Dani Ceballos offered hope he could be the man to offer it.

Ceballos is just at Arsenal on loan, of course. But there seems little prospect of a return to parent club Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane, with whom he shares a strained relationship, and Arteta confirmed in his post-match press conference that the two clubs happen to be “in communication” over the chance for extending his stay in north London.

“I really like Dani and what he brings to the team,” Arteta added.

Rarely, though, has Ceballos brought the maximum amount of to the team as he did against Norwich.

The deal which brought him to north London last summer was seen as a shrewd piece of recruitment by Arsenal, but his season has been interrupted by injury. He has made just 13 Premier League starts in total. On the occasions that he has played, a lot of games have passed him by.

Ceballos struggled to win Arteta over at first. There were even suggestions that his loan spell at the Emirates Stadium could be cut short in January. But he worked his in the past into the Arsenal team before the lockdown and he has featured prominently since the season’s resumption.

His performance against Norwich was a continuation of his match-winning cameo in Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Sheffield United, when he came off the bench in the 2nd half and netted the decisive goal.

Ceballos did not provide the finishing touches at this juncture – that has been left to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Granit Xhaka and Cedric Soares – but nearly every Arsenal attack seemed to come through him. His passing was crisp and accurate but, above all, it was also ambitious.

After just four minutes, he might be seen choosing Alexandre Lacazette in space in a central position with a lovely, lofted pass from the right flank. Soon from then on, he was sliding through-balls into the paths of Hector Bellerin and Reiss Nelson, among which travelled through the legs of Norwich’s Todd Cantwell returning there.

82 touches (1st)

63 passes (1st)

39 pass in opp. half (1st)

Four interceptions (1st)

11.1km covered (1st)

Four fouls won (1st)

There were plenty more samples of Ceballos’ vision and flair over the course of the 90 minutes. By the end, he’d had more touches than any other player on the pitch and made 63 passes, 39 of which came in the Norwich half and all but five of which found a team-mate, giving him a 92 per cent completion rate and ensuring that Arsenal had lots of opportunities to have in behind the visitors’ defence.

Ceballos and Arsenal should come up against far tougher opponents than Norwich in the weeks ahead, of course. But what was also encouraging about his performance was the manner in which that he embraced the grittier facets of the game.

As Ozil has discovered, there is absolutely no room for passengers in Arteta’s Arsenal. His high-intensity approach demands discipline and commitment across the board and Ceballos certainly provided it.

Arteta might be heard bellowing regular directions to Ceballos from his technical area at the Emirates Stadium, most commonly when Arsenal didn’t have possession, and the 23-year-old followed them willingly, helping to protect his defence by aggressively pressing Norwich players on the ball and making more interceptions (four) than any other player.

His intensity set the tone for an Arsenal performance which looked a lot more like what Arteta wants from his side. He might be seen chasing down Norwich players right until the end – that he was the only player on either side to cover a lot more than 11km, based on Premier League tracking data – when he was not finding gaps in Norwich’s defence, that he was skipping away from his markers and winning free kicks, allowing Arsenal to regroup.

It is little wonder Arteta was full of praise for him after the game. “He’s understanding what we’re trying to do really, really nicely,” he said. “He features a big personality to play and simply take the ball in any section of the field and give us the continuity that we need as a team to manage the games better.

“But aswell without the ball. The running that he’s setting up, the tackles, every time with the interceptions, the need to win that ball straight back and help the team… He has improved so much and that he looks a really good player.”

Unlike the absent Ozil, he also looks increasingly like he could be a section of Arsenal’s future under Arteta.