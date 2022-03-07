Eduard Aghajanyan, Chairman of the NA Committee on Foreign Relations, MP of the “Civil Contract” faction, considers at the moment unlikely that Turkey expects dangers for the 102nd military base in Gyumri.

Today, the journalist asked Aghajanyan, as a NATO member, whether one can expect a threat or danger from Turkey in terms of the Gyumri military base. The latter mentioned that he was asking the question in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“There are always theoretical dangers, I would not connect those dangers with the current crisis in Russian-Ukrainian relations, at least at this moment. “I think such a scenario is possible, at the moment, it is unlikely,” said Aghajanyan.

He informed that he is in touch with the Armenian ambassador to Ukraine, the embassy is actively working with the representatives of the Armenian community to ensure their security.

“At the moment, our embassy has been moved to Lviv, because the woman is one of the points of hostilities at the moment, that a representative from the Armenian community, who is ready to leave the area, has all the opportunities to return to Armenia from the west. “Our embassy is doing everything to make the process easier,” said the CP deputy.