Dangerous heat wave forecast for south-western areas of US

Temperatures are anticipated struck as high as 50 C in southernCalifornia





US weather condition forecasters have actually provided cautions of a possibly dangerous heat wave over the weekend in south-western areas of the nation.

The National Weather Service (NWS) stated temperature levels might reach 50 C (122 F) in southern California on Saturday.

Parts of Utah, Arizona and Nevada, consisting of the city of Las Vegas, might likewise be struck with a heat wave of approximately 49 C.

It follows a day of record temperature levels in the area on Friday.

The NWS has actually advised individuals to take security preventative measures like restricting the quantity of time invested outdoors.

Forecasters stated a high-pressure system was moving through the south-west and triggering temperature levels to increase.

A record-beating 46 C was reported on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona and records were likewise beaten in four cities in California.

The NWS stated in a tweet that “rare, dangerous and deadly” temperature levels were anticipated in big areas of Arizona till Monday.