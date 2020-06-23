Dandalla team mull options for Royal Ascot winner | Racing News

Connections of Dandalla are contemplating options at dwelling and overseas following her runaway victory at Royal Ascot.

Having made a formidable debut at Newcastle earlier within the month, the Karl Burke-trained juvenile took the step as much as Pattern class in her stride as she trounced her rivals within the Albany Stakes.

Dandalla, who’s collectively owned by Nick Bradley Racing and the coach’s spouse, Elaine, is now set to check the water at Group Two stage in both the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket on July 10 or the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly the next week.

Bradley mentioned: “It was an amazing efficiency and we kind of thought she may do this, to be trustworthy, though perhaps not in that type.

“The word beforehand was really good. You never really know what your up against going into a juvenile race at Royal Ascot, but Karl was very hopeful and how right he was – he’s done a great job with her.”

Considering future options, Bradley added: “There’s the fillies’ solely Group Two on the July assembly at Newmarket, or the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly on July 19. I feel will probably be one or the opposite of these.

“If she runs in the Papin she’ll be taking on colts, but that wouldn’t be a concern.”

Bradley confirmed Dandalla’s gorgeous efficiency has unsurprisingly caused curiosity from potential consumers, however he’s hopeful she won’t be bought.

He mentioned: “We’ve most likely had round 10 enquiries since final week, however I feel we’ll nonetheless personal her (for her subsequent run).

“She (Elaine Burke) has a significant share and we’re not that interested in selling, to be honest.”