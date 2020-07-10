Dandalla maintains unbeaten record in Duchess of Cambridge Stakes | Racing News

Dandalla maintained her unbeaten record with a narrow victory in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

An impressive winner on her racecourse debut at Newcastle in early June, Karl Burke’s filly successfully graduated to Group Three company with a brilliant display in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The daughter of Dandy Man was the well-supported even-money favourite for her latest assignment at Group Two level – and while it had been hard work in the testing conditions, she displayed courage to choose her class to complete her hat-trick.

Ridden by Ben Curtis, Dandalla raced in midfield for much of just how before throwing down her challenge racing inside the last of six furlongs.

Fev Rover – such as the winner carrying the colours of Nick Bradley Racing – emerged since the biggest threat as the post loomed, but the market leader held on with a head.