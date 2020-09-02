‘Dancing with the Stars’ met with cries for Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews return after teasing celeb lineup

“Nope, sorry … don’t care if Tom’s not there!” one Twitter user fired back in reaction to the “DWTS” post that utilized emojis to correspond with the picked star cast.

Another wrote, “I’m not pleased at all about the host modification. But I will be viewing to support the pros and the brand-new celebrities! I do not desire the reveal to stop working.”

“Bring back Tom!… The World,” demanded a fan of the program.

And an extra long time audience vowed, “For the first time, this household will not be watching – no Tom no viewers in this house.”

“Don’t know. Don’t care,” echoed another fan in reaction. “Won’t watch the show but will watch the ratings plummet. Bring back @Tom_Bergeron.”

The “DWTS” neighborhood was floored in July when Bergeron to revealed on Twitter that he will not be going back to host the competitors dance program. He had actually held the post because its launching in 2005. It was likewise exposed that co-host Erin Andrews, who got her start as a participant in 2010, will not be back as the reveal enters a various instructions with new host Tyra Banks

“Just notified @Dancing ABC …