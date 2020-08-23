‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge Len Goodman reveals skin cancer removal from face

“Len Goodman has asked us to keep ‘spreading the word’ re. sun protection for golf,” checked out a post from the charity along with an image of the dancing specialist indicating his plasters. “The ex-BBC ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge was playing a few rounds with our ambassador Paul Way at The Grove – a Sun Protection Accredited club, and revealed he has just had skin cancer removed.”

The post continued: “He wanted us to use this image to inspire others to take the issue seriously!”

A week later on, the non-profit applauded Goodman for sharing his story.

“We have had incredible traction from this post with thousands of you being concerned, but inspired to react, by the news of Len Goodman’s skin cancer treatment,” read the brand-new post. “Thank you Len for being so open to share this with us. It really helps people understand it can happen to anyone!”

Last month, the tv character spoke with Hello! magazine and exposed how he remains in shape.

” I go to the health club two times …