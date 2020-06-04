Dance Moms Stars Claim Abby Lee Miller Made Racist Comments On Set!

Abby Lee Miller is sitting in some pretty hot water today! Um, again…

Two parents from Dance Moms are sharing their experiences of working together with the Abby Lee Dance Company founder, and it’s not exactly positive.

Season 8 mom Adriana Smith took to Instagram, claiming the Lifetime star made racially insensitive remarks toward herself and her daughter Kamryn Smith:

“I recently posted on my FB that racism is not something we can disagree on and still be friends, which in turn is why we are not friends. A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is ‘I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64 — don’t be stupid.’ This my friends is not something or a statement that can be googled. Ask yourself what does that mean? This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and all together superior to ME!”

Yep, that’s how exactly we read that, too. Adriana continued:

“Do you remember you told me, ‘Do you want me to tell you why you are really here?’ LOL as if I didn’t know… again showing your superiority. Let me remind you what you said in case you forgot. You told me to ‘LOOK in the MIRROR! That’s the only reason you are here!’ Kam told me she heard ‘they need a sprinkle of color!’”

That is NOT okay.

Former series producer Kori Kingg reacted to Adriana’s allegations in a Facebook post shared with E! News. Kingg wrote:

“Some would say I should be quiet about this. But THIS THIS!?! THIS broke me as I was working on show and pregnant with my own black daughter. In hind sight, I too should have left. I should have stood with my sister, Adriana Janae Smith and supported gorgeous baby Kam and left too. Seeing a 7 year old little black girl be put in a box in a corner and treated so violently because of the color of her skin was heartbreaking. It reminded me of when I ‘found out I was black’ at an age not much older than her.”

Unfortunately, Adriana isn’t alone in having experienced problems with the 53-year-old. Camille Bridges recalled via an email to the outlet instances where she felt her daughter Camryn Bridges was unfairly treated due to her race:

“[Abby] tried to spin Camryn as the poor one and there on scholarship. I shut that down immediately. She loves appropriating our culture and never appreciating it. She failed to give black choreographers on the show acknowledgment of these work. She continuously put Camryn in afros.”

While Camille says she “cannot remember everything,” she does know for a fact that “the environment was extremely hostile with her there.” Bridges recalled her crushed hopes after Abby’s stint in prison ended:

“We were so relieved when she was gone especially when we thought she wasn’t coming back. When she returned, I looked at Camryn and told her we’re leaving. I didn’t care anymore about the ‘platform.’ I was done. The woman is a mess. She is incredibly two-faced. She would say the most terrible things on camera, then tell Camryn how she was better than the girls on the team, mainly the ones she trained. It was a traumatic experience that I wish on no one.”

Damn! Definitely makes us see the show in a complete new light.

Any thoughts, Perezcious TV addicts? Let us know (below) in the comments!

