Danby DMW09A2WDB 0.9 cu. ft. Microwave Oven, White

Danby’s counter top microwaves are not only practical and economical, they’re stylish too! Available in white, black and stainless steel there’s a model to match any décor. Available with a variety of today’s most popular features and ranging in size from 0.6 cu. ft. to 1.6 cu. ft., Danby microwaves are well suited for the dorm room, office, cottage or kitchen.

Spacious 0.9 cu. ft. capacity microwave with 900 watts cooking power

10 power levels with 6 one touch options

Weight/time defrost, speed defrost