Danby Designer 4.4 Cubic Feet Compact Refrigerator (DAR044A4BDD-3) Black

Forget running to the kitchen, enjoy the convenience of chilled beverages where they’re needed most with our Energy Star rated Danby Designer compact all fridge. Boasting a generous capacity of 4.4 cu. ft. this counter high model is an efficient way to supplement your refrigerator. It includes our Canstor beverage dispenser, reversible door hinge and interior light.

4.4 cu. ft. (124 L) capacity compact all fridge.

Energy Star compliant. Environmentally friendly R600a refrigerant. Automatic defrost.

2 full width and 1 – 1/2 width adjustable wire shelves. Integrated door shelving with tall bottle storage. CanStor beverage dispensing system.

Mechanical thermostat. Interior light.

Integrated door handle. Reversible door hinge.