Danby DDMW1125BBS, Stainless Steel



Price: $149.99 - $128.74

Danby’s counter top microwaves are not only practical and economical, they’re stylish too! Available in white, black and stainless steel there’s a model to match any décor. Available with a variety of today’s most popular features and ranging in size from 0.7 cu. ft. to 1.4 cu. ft., Danby microwaves are well suited for the dorm room, office, cottage or kitchen.

1.1 cu ft. capacity, 1000 Watts 10 power levels

6 Convenient Auto Cook Options: Popcorn, Potato, Pizza, Frozen Vegetables, Beverage, Dinner Plate

Express Cook buttons: 1 – 6 minutes

Add 30 seconds: add additional cooking time by 30 seconds

12.4” Glass Turntable

Cord Length 41”

Child/Control lock out option: lock the control panel by pressing STOP for 3 seconds.