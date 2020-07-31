Danby DCR031B1WDD Mini Fridge, White



Price: $210.79

(as of Jul 31,2020 11:41:43 UTC – Details)



Having separate fridge and freezer refrigerators is definitely a great thing! You get that convenient combination and much more with this splendid dual-door compact refrigerator by Danby. This model offers 3.1 cu. ft. (87 L) of cooling and freezing capacity and is Energy-Star compliant to help keep electricity costs as low as possible. The popular appliance is a perfect match for apartments, rec-rooms, bars, cottages and offices. It has a high-tech mechanical thermostat to make sure your foods are always stored at the correct temperature and has a handy manual defrosting system. It comes with an intelligent reversible-door feature which allows you to adjust it for either left or right-handed opening. This glamorous fridge/freezer is a breeze to keep clean due to the stunning white finish. Inside the appliance you’ll find a bright interior light as well as a see-through vegetable crisper with glass cover and plenty of space for tall bottles. The integrated door handle adds another touch of class.

3.1 cubic foot total capacity refrigerator

Dimensions: 18 7/8″ W x 19.68″ D x 33 7/16″ H

Interior light

1 full width tempered glass shelf for maximum storage versatility

Vegetable crisper and cover