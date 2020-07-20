Danby DCR031B1BSLDD Mini Fridge, Steel



Having separate fridge and freezer units is definitely the way to go these days. You get that convenient combination and much more with this splendid dual-door compact refrigerator by Danby. This model offers 3.1 cu. ft. (87 L) of cooling and freezing capacity and is Energy-Star compliant to help keep electricity costs as low as possible. The popular appliance is a perfect match for apartments, rec-rooms, bars, cottages and offices. It has a high-tech mechanical thermostat to make sure your foods are always stored at the correct temperature and has a handy manual defrosting system. It comes with an intelligent reversible-door feature which allows you to adjust it for either left or right-handed opening. This glamorous fridge/freezer is a breeze to keep clean due to the stunning spotless-steel finish. Inside the appliance you’ll find a bright interior light as well as a see-through vegetable crisper with glass cover and plenty of space for tall bottles. The integrated door handle adds another touch of class.

3.1 cu.ft. total capacity

87 Liters independent freezer section

1 full width tempered glass shelf for storage, steel door

Integrated door shelving with tall bottle storage

Dimensions 18.87 x 19.68 x 33.43 Inches