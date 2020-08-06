Danby DAR044A6MDB-6 Midnight Metallic Black 4.4 cu. ft. Contemporary Classic Compact Refrigerator



Price: $289.00

(as of Aug 06,2020 05:34:18 UTC – Details)



Drawing inspiration from mid-century styling and simplicity, Danby’s patented Contemporary Classic collection of compact refrigerators re-imagine retro for the modern consumer. Featuring Danby’s exclusive retro-inspired curved door design, variety of metallic door finishes, rubber-grip ergonomic handle and stylized worktop, its exterior features are only outmatched by its signature interior. Boasting 4. 4 cubic-feet (96 liters) of storage and cooling space, this mini fridge features tall bottle storage and two and a half tempered glass shelves which make it easy to organize and store all of your drinks and snacks. It also includes an illuminated interior with energy-efficient LED lighting which help cut costs on your energy bill. Danby’s patented CanStor built-in can holders keep your drinks organized and accessible. The smooth back design allows for flush installation near a wall, and the reversible door hinge allows you to adjust for either left or right-handed door opening. This mini fridge is designed to blend with any decor style seamlessly.

COMPACT DESIGN: 4. 4 cubic foot mini fridge, modern black design and functional scratch resistant worktop

MINI FRIDGE BASICS: Ample door and glass shelving, tall bottle storage and canStor beverage dispensing system

MULTI FUNCTIONAL SIZING: Compact sizing makes this the ideal fridge for a variety of different uses. Whether you need a dorm fridge, a second fridge , a basement fridge , or you are just looking for that little bit of extra snack and drink storage

BOLD AND BRIGHT: Rethink how you see your groceries. This unit’s black interrior and bright LED lighting make colors appear more vivid

PERFECT FIT: With its reversible door , hidden hinge, smooth back design and keyed lock , this unit can be placed anywhere , seamlessly