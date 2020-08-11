Danby DAR032B1BM 3.2 Cu.Ft. Mini Fridge In Black – Free-Standing All Fridge For Bedroom, Living Room, Kitchen, Dorm



The Danby Diplomat 3. 3 cu ft. mini fridge is the convenient option for any small space. Whether you’re college-bound looking to store drinks or snacks or need an office fridge, this refrigerator will help you store all your groceries, lunches or extra snacks. Danby Diplomat is the practical option for all your mini fridge needs. Integrated door shelving, tall bottle storage and glass shelves, give this unit plenty of storage space for all those additional drinks and snacks. The smooth back design allows for flush installation near a wall, and the reversible door hinge allows you to adjust for either left or right-handed door opening. With its sharp clean lines, this mini fridge is designed to blend with any decor style seamlessly.

Compact Design : 3. 2 cubic foot mini fridge, modern black design with glass shelving

Multi Functional sizing : Compact sizing makes this the ideal fridge for a variety of different uses. Whether you need a dorm fridge, a second fridge , a basement fridge , or you are just looking for that little bit of extra snack and drink storage.

Mini Fridge Basics : Ample door and glass shelving storage. Additional tall bottle storage to keep your drinks organized.

3. 24 Cu. Ft. Of Total Capacity : With it’s 2 adjustable interior shelves , 1 solid shelf , two fridge door shelves and tall bottle shelf , this mini refrigerator has all the benefits of a full size fridge.

Perfect Fit : With its reversible door, integrated handle and smooth back design, this fridge can be placed anywhere, seamlessly