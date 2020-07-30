Danby DAR026A1BDD-6 Designer 2.6 CF Compact Black ISTA 6



Price: $179.99 - $155.65

(as of Jul 30,2020 23:47:59 UTC – Details)



The Danby Designer line of compact refrigerators is dedicated to being well built, easily maintained and convenient. The DAR026A1BDD-6 model comes in at a height of just over two feet and features 2.6 cu. ft. (73 L) of cooling capacity. Quality can look good, with its sleek exterior, this is the ideal unit for floors and countertops, making it the perfect fridge for spaces such as dormitory rooms, wet bars, rec-rooms, dens, workshops and basement lounges. Integrated door shelving with tall bottle storage makes storing all your additional drinks and snacks easy. Accessories can be stored on the scratch-resistant worktop and there’s no need to defrost the unit as it’s done automatically. This appliance also comes with a mechanical thermostat and offers 2.5 strong wire shelves for maximum storage versatility and optimal cool air circulation. Both left and right-handed users will love the convenient reversible door swing and the integrated door handle. This mini fridge is designed to blend with any decor style seamlessly.

Mini Fridge Basics : Ample door and unit shelving, tall bottle storage and canStor beverage dispensing system

Multi Functional sizing : Compact sizing makes this the ideal fridge for a variety of different uses. Whether you need a dorm fridge, a second fridge , a basement fridge ,or you are just looking for that little bit of extra snack and drink storage

Optimal Cool Airflow : This unit features wired shelves for undisrupted air circulation

Perfect Fit : With its reversible door and smooth back design , this unit can be placed anywhere , seamlessly

Compact Design : 2.6 cubic foot mini fridge, modern black design and functional scratch resistant worktop