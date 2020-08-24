Danbury mayor slaps back at John Oliver with sewage plant renaming announcement

The talk program host has actually contravened of that city’s mayor after Oliver had some not so good things to state throughout a current episode of his program.

Danbury showed up throughout the August 16 episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” on HBO (which is owned by CNN’s moms and dad business).

Oliver was talking about racial variations when it concerns jury choice and among his examples occurred inConnecticut While discussing that state, he took a took a jab at among its cities– Danbury– suggesting it wasn’t most outstanding location to live.

“I know exactly three things about Danbury,” the host stated. “USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry and if you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver.”