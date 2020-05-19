Dana White says UFC return was a success as he looks to Las Vegas for next show | MMA News

Dana White has stated that return of the UFC was a success and is now wanting to 30th May in Las Vegas for their next show.

The motion went forward behind closed doorways at Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville on the weekend with Alistair Overeem’s come-from-behind victory over Walt Harris, the headline bout of the night time.

UFC president White has praised the onerous work of his workers for having the ability to placed on the show and now all eyes have shortly turned to the next occasion set for the top of May.

“We worked hard to pull this thing off and to get here. Nothing means more to me than the safety of everybody who was involved in the event. Not just with COVID-19, but a fight that wasn’t stopped soon enough – all these types of things,” he stated.

“Every time we end an occasion, I need everyone to go residence protected. It’s not any completely different now with the COVID-19 factor. We will do all the things in our energy, we’ll spend the cash, we’ll get one of the best, the brightest, we’ll speak to docs and consultants within the discipline to work out how to beat it.

“One of the issues I at all times do is imagine that nothing is unattainable. Everything may be achieved, particularly in 2020. You have to be prepared to work onerous sufficient, spend some cash and give you options, and that is what we did this week.

“We’re rolling now. If we can’t get May 30th at the APEX, it’s going to be super disappointing, but we will go somewhere else.”