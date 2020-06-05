Dana White Says Fight Island Will Have Octagon On the Beach!



Play video content

Exclusive Details TMZSports.com

Fight Island is all set to open on July 11 — with top-of-the-line facilities and an octagon on the beach, so says Dana White.

… but Dana says there is one big problem.

“The FANTASY of Fight Island,” Dana explained, “I’m very worried it will eclipse the REALITY of Fight Island.”

“The fighters are not going to walk out lined up with tiki torches on the side. I will not be sitting in a big thrown overseeing the octagon and watching the fight.”

So, what will Fight Island appear to be? Dana explained on “TMZ Live.”

“We actually have an arena. We built a little arena there that’s very, very cool … The fighters will have their own private places to train. And, there will be an octagon on the beach too!”

Meanwhile, back on the mainland … Dana is gearing up for UFC 250 on Saturday featuring the great Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer.



Play video content



TMZSports.com

But, White is also stoked for “Sugar” Sean O’Malley — an 11-0 rising star who’s been exploding in popularity after smashing José Alberto Quiñónez back March.

One very last thing … you see the mug Dana was drinking from?